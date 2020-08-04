Mr. Wilbert Anthony Smith, "Fuzz"
Mr. Wilbert Anthony Smith, "Fuzz", age 84, of Bay City, Texas answered the Master's call to come home and rest on Wednesday, July 26, 2020.
We will pause to remember to his life and legacy on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Sports Complex. Quiet time will be from 9 a.m. until service hour. His home Going Celebration will begin at 11 a.m.
He will take his Earthly Rest at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
For a full obituary and to share your condolences with the family you may visit his online tribute at familyfuneralcare.info
Services are with Family Funeral Care, Bay City, Texas; (979)244-2273.