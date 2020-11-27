Stanley Eddie Genzer Sr.
October 10, 1930 – November 24, 2020
Stanley Eddie Genzer Sr., 90, of Markham, Texas passed away November 24, 2020. He was born in Matagorda County on October 10, 1930, to the late Adolph and Ethel (Vavra) Genzer. He married the love of his life, Joyce Frick Genzer, on June 16, 1951 and remained devoted to her and their family for 69 years. One of his passions was twirling his “Cotton Top” either on the dance floor, in the kitchen, or wherever he would strike a tune.
In his earlier years, Dad enjoyed fishing and floundering at Oyster Lake and deer hunting in Hondo. For 34 years, he farmed rice and soybeans in Palacios, Collegeport, and Buckeye. When tending to his soybeans, he enjoyed singing the Johnny Cash song, “Look at those beans!”
Cooking was another passion. His homemade chicken noodle soup, dressing, BBQ, and beans were almost legendary and will be missed by all. He was a charter member of the Markham Volunteer Fire Department established in 1967. Their annual fund raiser earned him the title of Bean Master. His fellow firemen joked that he flavored the beans with his cigar ashes.
In his later years, he traded his title of the family “king of washers” to the family “king of cornhole.” Dad always loved laughter and family gatherings.
He served on the Tidehaven ISD school board for nine years. Education was a priority. When he started school, he could only speak Czech. Dad was an ESL student and didn’t even know it. Jokingly, he would say that he graduated from Ashby University.
Dad was a member of the First Baptist Church. He upheld The Ten Commandments and cherished faith, family, and friends. Every night, he prayed in Czech and thanked the dear Lord for the many, many blessings He bestowed upon his family and his home.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Irving, Adolph, Johnny, and Joe Allan; sisters, Evelyn, Georgie Hahn, and twin, Annie Mae Gates Miller.
Dad is survived by his honey bear and wife, Joyce; sister, Bernice Brunner Woodrow; brother, Johnny Wayne Micah; children, Jane Zapalac (Stephen), Stanley Genzer Jr. (Joyce), and Jan Piwonka (Ronnie); grandchildren, Zachary Zapalac (Jana), Juliane Zapalac Garcia (Aaron), Bryan Genzer (Eva), Nicole Tennant (Mike), Nathan Genzer, Wes Piwonka, and Hannah Garcia (Ken); great grandchildren, Barrett and Payton Zapalac, Zane and Zander Garcia, Addison and Ella Tennant, Leila, Drake, Landon Genzer, and Henley Garcia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Hawley Cemetery in on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons, Bryan and Nathan Genzer, Zach Zapalac, Wes Piwonka, Mike Tennant, Aaron Garcia, and Ken Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Markham Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.