June Marie Rickaway
November 8, 1930 - March 23, 2021
June Marie Rickaway, 90, of Midfield, Texas peacefully passed away March 23, 2021 on the home-place where she was born on November 8, 1930.
Marie grew up on the farm, learning life skills that have been passed down to her children, her grandchildren and many others. She married the love of her life, Eugene, August 20, 1950, and they remained married until his death 51 years later. Many who remember visiting her at the farm will have found her working in either her flower or vegetable garden. They were also likely to leave with a jar of pickles or jelly that Marie made.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Manuel Woodson and Eva Jewell Aikin Woodson; her husband, Eugene Rickaway; and infant son, Paul Richard Rickaway.
Suvivors include daughter, Anita Jewell Smith (Don); sons, James Robert Rickaway (Joretta), Mark Alan Rickaway (Angel) and Vernon Ray Rickaway (Ruthy); grandchildren, Jonathan Rickaway, Jeremy Rickaway, Kyle Rickaway, Abigail Rickaway, Joshua Rickaway, Michael Smith, Judith Lingford, Mandy Zatopek, Phillip Fisher, Jonathon Klippel and Julie Word; as well as numerous great grandchildren and extended family.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. Please wear colorful clothing to honor Marie’s love of nature. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Angels Care Hospice or the Harvest House.
