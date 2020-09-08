William McKinley “CAT” Baugh
A graveside celebration of life for William McKinley “CAT” Baugh, 67, of Bay City, Texas formerly of Old Ocean, Texas will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sweeny Cemetery in Old Ocean, Texas where the eulogist will be Minister Theola Allison and the officiant will be Minister Debra Spencer. (Please bring your own chairs.)
Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
In compliance with CDC guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.