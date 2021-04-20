Benito Zarate
April 3, 1948 - April 16, 2021
Benito Zarate, 73, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 16, 2021. He was born April 3, 1948 to the late Francisco and Adela E. Zarate. Benito grew up in Buckeye, Texas and then moved to Bay City where he lived the rest of his life.
Throughout his life he worked several businesses around the Historic Bay City Square like Wild Bill’s, Brady’s Florist, Green Bros. Jewelry, Firestone, and several others in the area. In his younger days he was given the nickname “The Weather Man” by the people around town when he was known to, on occasion, stand at the corner with his rain coat they knew to grab an umbrella because rain was coming. His favorite hangout was Mullen Donuts, where he would always get a combo and a small coffee. He loved long sessions of Lotería, introducing the game to everyone he met and then taking their money when he won. Benito had a passion for trains, birds, and the Houston Astros and everyone he knew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Adela E. Zarate; sisters, Elodia Z. Yanez, Rosa Z. Morales, Tomasa Z. Silvia, Juanita Z. Medina; and brother, Ricardo Zarate.
He is survived by his nephew whom he lived with and cared for like a son, Herman Medina; his wife, Michelle; and their family. His favorites in life include, Ricky (Karen) Zarate, Roy Yanez, Raymond “Squeaky” Yanez, Rudy (Gloria) Nieto, and a slew of cousins and countless nieces and nephews that affectionately called him Tío.
The family will receive friends and relatives at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for visitation with a rosary beginning at 10 a.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers for Benito will be Ricky Zarate, Sapo (Roland) Zarate, Gilbert Gonzalez, Greg Gonzalez, Jeff Montalvo, and Matthew Resendez.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.