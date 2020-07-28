Joe Guajardo Jr.
December 4, 1945 - July 26, 2020
Joe Guajardo Jr., 74, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 26, 2020. He was born December 4, 1945 in Mission, Texas to Guadalupe Guajardo Sr. and Hortencia Torres Guajardo.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Luis Guajardo.
He is survived by his wife, Liova “Lee” Garcia Guajardo; children, Joe Guajardo III, Jerry Guajardo, Albert Figueroa and wife Sandra, Diana Figueroa, and Kera Tovar and husband Juan; sisters, Hortencia Castro and husband John Michael Castro, and Elena Guajardo; grandchildren, Jaret, Gigi, Tiffany and Eloy; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Caleb and Grace; four nephews and 2 nieces.
In his spare time, Joe enjoyed watching football and novelas (Spanish shows). Joe had an infectious personality and smile that made him so many friends and would enjoy brief conversations with all those that stopped by while Poncho’s was open. He especially loved the family gathering, laughing, talking and solving the world’s problems. He always cherished the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Pastor Lane ParDue officiating.
Masks/face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.