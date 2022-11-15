Lola May Hamilton, 88, of Matagorda passed away November 13, 2022. She was born June 29, 1934 in Houston, TX to the late William Charles Bell and Annie Katherine Gregson Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Marie and brother Walter Possuk.
Survivors include her husband, Ray W. Hamilton, Sr., son R. W. “Buddy” Hamilton, Jr. & wife, Sabrina Lee Hamilton; daughter Brenda Hamilton Shafer & husband Don G. Shafer; son Ralph Gregson “Greg” Hamilton and wife, Angela Hamilton; sisters, Dorothy Ryman and Linda Mason; grandchildren, R. W. “Trey” Hamilton III & wife, Lauren, Lee-Anna Katherine Howell and husband, Robert, Lorelei Shafer, Hunter Shafer and wife, Cassy, and Hannah Kate Shafer; and great grandchildren, Robert Finnegan Howell, Major Matise, Farrah Matise, Fisher Shafer, Rain Shafer and Talon Shafer.
Wife for 68, mother for 67, grandmother for 39 and great grandmother for 12 wonderful years. Her adoration for her family was only eclipsed by her walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. Smiling as bright and warm as the Matagorda sunrise, she greeted her babies, family and friends. Without coddling or judgment she freely proffered the wisdom that can only be garnered by a life well lived.
She taught the family to enjoy the sweet things in life, typically before the entrée.
She passionately rooted, sometimes from the other room, for her Houston Astros and Kansas City Chiefs. And in the quiet moments, when the games were over and the babies away, she tended to God’s beauty, growing delicate flowers and luscious shrubs to try and bring a little more light into this world. With so much love given, she will not be forgotten.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hawley Cemetery near Blessing, TX.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.