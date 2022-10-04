James Sulak, 55, of Bay City passed away suddenly in a Bay City hospital on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1967, to Rudy and Dorothy Knesek Sulak in Wharton.
James was a graduate of Wharton High School. He worked as a customer service specialist in the lumber industry for over 30 years. Everyone talked about how knowledgeable and friendly he was. Sometimes customers would wait for James to get back from lunch because they wanted him to help them. He married Melinda Garcia on January 26,1991 in El Campo at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Together they enjoyed dances, good food, music and visiting with family and friends. James was the biggest jokester and getting the best of people. You never knew when he was serious or joking until he would smile that big smile and laugh. He was known for having the cleanest car in town. He loved being outdoors, yardwork and playing with his fur babies.
James is survived by his wife Melinda Sulak, parents Rudy and Dorothy Sulak, brothers Alan Sulak (Francene) and Glenn Sulak (Carol), nieces and nephews, Zak Sulak, Faith Leber, Esai Nunez, Estrella Garcia, Cody Rodriguez. He is also survived by his wife’s sister Anna Garcia Manciaz (Clarence) and Concepcion Rodriguez. He and his big smile will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.