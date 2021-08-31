Johnny P. Velasquez
Johnny P. Velasquez, 73, was born on May 22, 1948, in Victoria, Texas to Martin and Antonia Velasquez.
He was a Life Member of VFW Post 2438 and served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War. He worked at Phillips 66 Petro Co. for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years (whom he called gorgeous and beautiful), Senaida Hernandez Velasquez; his daughter Senaida M. Longoria (Robert); his son John M. Velasquez (Isabel). He was a loving grandfather “Popo” to grandsons Israel (Mandi) Garcia, Issac M. Garcia, John M. Velasquez, Jr., and Luke I. Velasquez. He was so proud to be a great-grandfather to Kaiden L. Garcia, Colie, and Jalen. He is also survived by his brother Ernest Velasquez, and sisters Adella V. and Mary Ann (John) Beahm; brother-in-law Felipe (Betty) Hernandez, as well as his numerous nieces Kristie (Joe) Grimaldo, Darlene Ovalle, Felicia Jo (Derick) Zimmerman; and nephews, Eric and James Morales, Jonathan (Elena) Hernandez, Patrick (Monica) Hernandez, Felipe Hernandez, and Adrian and Jeremy Velasquez.
He was preceded in death by his loving in-laws Domingo and Amelia Hernandez; his parents Martin and Antonia Velasquez; his brother-in-law Johnny D. Hernandez; granddaughter Ilyssa M. Garcia; sisters Yolanda Ovalle and Estella Velasquez; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.