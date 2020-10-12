Rhonda Gay Schutz Sutton
February 13, 1953 – October 9, 2020
Rhonda Gay Schutz Sutton the firstborn of Charles Franklin Schutz Sr. and Katherine Marie Bell Schutz, was born February 13, 1953 in Bay City, Texas and passed away October 9, 2020. She grew up in Bay City attending Cherry Elementary, Bay City Junior High and Bay City High School. After graduation she moved to Houston where she worked at Astroworld, Houston Chronicle, Stewart Title and eventually Moore Elementary where her children attended school. In 1972 she married her high school sweetheart David Sutton Jr. They then moved to Gillette, Wyoming where Allison Renee was born. Eventually they made their way back to the Sagemont area of Houston where Kristina Leah and Jessica Anne were born.
She was such a good mother and grandmother to her three daughters and seven grandchildren, doting and loving on them intensely and was a confidant to them all. Her love for her grandchildren was always evident in her unfailing devotion. Rhonda would take every opportunity to spend time with them and loved to shop and spoil them. She would weep when leaving them for any length of time. She also served others as a scout mom, PTA president, church nursery volunteer, and seamstress just to name a few.
Rhonda loved to sew. She made outfits for her daughters as well as her grandchildren. Her favorite gift to give a new baby was a homemade blanket. She also loved to make quilts for family members. Rhonda was gifted in organization. This was reflected in her life and in the events that she hosted for others. She had a meticulous eye for detail.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her sister. Cathy Schutz; father, Charles and mother, Marie.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David; daughters, Allison, Kristina and husband John Gunn, Jessica and husband Ben Blair; grandchildren, Madison Gunn, Macie Gunn, Alex Gunn, Ethan Blair, Eleanor Blair, James Blair and Samuel Blair. She is also survived by brother, Frank Schutz and wife Tanya; as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Sagemont Church in Houston, Texas, with graveside to follow at Forest Park Lawndale.