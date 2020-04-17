Myrtle Elizabeth “Betty” Coffer
August 31, 1934 - April 12, 2020
Myrtle Elizabeth “Betty” Coffer, 85, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to William “Bill” and Beatrice “Bea” Kring in Houston, Texas, on August 31, 1934.
After meeting at the age of 13, she married the love of her life Bruce Coffer on August 12, 1956. Betty always enjoyed helping and spending time with kids, so she attended Sam Houston State University where she got her teaching degree. For several years she taught in Houston, Texas, then in 1960 she and Bruce moved to Bay City where they settled down and stayed until she retired. During that time Betty touched many young lives while teaching in Van Vleck and Bay City ISD. She always said how lucky she was to be another “Mom” to so many kids and have taught with such caring, loving teachers. Many of them kept up with her all these years.
Upon retirement, Betty and Bruce moved to Kerrville, Texas, and bought a house on the hill. They spent several years traveling across the United States and Canada doing genealogy, which they both loved. After losing Bruce, Betty spent many hours volunteering in her community helping others learn how to look up family. She also helped various groups who took care of Senior Citizens, including meals on wheels. Having been a care giver for two family members, she knew just how important that was.
Anyone that knew Betty knows she had a zest for life. She loved meeting people, doing things for others, spending time with family, and dancing. For the past 13 years she was blessed to spend a lot of time with her daughter, Koy. The memories of all the fun things they shared around their community will be remembered by many.
Betty attended Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas. Many times, she said how lucky she was to be in such a loving, faithful, community. She really enjoyed being a volunteer at events.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bea Kring, husband, Bruce Coffer; and sisters, Judy Bierwirth and Peggy White.
She is survived by her sister, Patty Hall; and daughter, Koylynn Coffer.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bay City Public Library or the Matagorda County Nature Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
