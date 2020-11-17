Levi Callis
December 13, 1938 – November 12, 2020
Levi Callis, 81, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in Edna, Texas on Tuesday, December 13, 1938 to Eldridge Callis and Myrtle Boston Callis.
Viewing and guest book registry will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Bay City Sports Complex in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.