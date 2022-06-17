James Wesley Teutsch, 62, of Bay City, Texas passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 13, 2022, in his home. James was born on September 9, 1959, to Charles Wesley Teutsch and Alma Louise Fikes Teutsch.
James was a lifelong resident of Bay City area and graduated from Bay City High School in 1978. He was a bull rider for many years and traveled rodeo to rodeo. James was a very hard-working man. He worked for Union Millwright Local 2232 out of Pasadena, Texas, traveling many miles and many states working the trade. He retired after 23 years of service. He then took over The Station, former Teutsch’s Texaco, bought by his father in 1955 and continued to honor his father’s memory by keeping this lube shop alive alongside his son, Taylor, until 2021. Most of his family and friends will remember him with a Budweiser in his hand. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
James was preceded in death by his father, and sister, Traci Dale Teutsch. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Alma Louise Teutsch; son, Taylor Teutsch and his wife Brenna; son, Tex Teutsch; and their mother, Beverly Teutsch; five grandchildren Rhylie, Kase, Braddox, Bristol, and Brex; sister, LouAnn Teutsch; and uncle, James R. Teutsch; and many lifelong friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, in Bay City. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. A gathering for family and friends to honor James’ memory will also be held at The VFW in Bay City following the services.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.