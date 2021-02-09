Janet Celeste Graham French
March 23, 1951 - February 2, 2021
Janet Celeste Graham French, 69, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2021. Janet was born to Alice Ruth Catchings and Elmer Shepard Graham on March 23, 1951 in Bay City, Texas. Janet married Johnny M French in Bay City, Texas on May 13, 1972.
Janet worked as a Laboratory Technician for two years. Janet worked for 19 years as an Early Childhood Multi Needs Bus Driver for the Brazosport Independent School District. Janet was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved playing the piano and would play every Sunday during church meetings since she was 16 years old. Janet graduated from Bay City High School in May 1969. She was a member of the high school band and played many instruments including clarinet, saxophone, and the bassoon. She also enjoyed playing softball during the girl’s summer league. She was a water safety instructor from the age of 16 and volunteered as a lifeguard at summer camps. She was constantly serving at her children’s schools on the PTO. Janet took great pride in her involvement in the creation of Military Mom’s and Wives out of Brazoria County, Texas.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Shepard and Alice Ruth Graham; and her brother, Robert Shepard Graham.
Janet is survived by her husband, Johnny M. French; daughter, Jana (Spencer) Gibson; son, Jon-Michael (Betsy) French; sister, Gina (Garlan) Hinman; and grandchildren, Kara, Chance, Caden, and Cambree Gibson and Colby, Nicholas, and Brandon French.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Tipp, Chance Gibson, Caden Gibson, Dakota Pointer, Russel Lovell, Colby French, Nicholas French, Brandon French, Bill Martin, Earl Norton, Stan Simiskey, Garlan Hinman, Kara Gibson, and Cambree Gibson.
The Service in Remembrance for Janet’s Life will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson TX 77566, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, officiated by President Gregory Bond. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the same location on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Military Mom’s and Wives of Brazoria County, P.O. Box 2345, Angleton TX, 77516; militarymomsandwives.org, or any other charity of your choice.