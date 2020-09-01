Melody Lee Johnson
November 17, 1925 - August 27, 2020
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Melody Lee Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 94. Melody was born in Bay City, Texas on November 17, 1925 to Amos and Sarah (Huddleston) Lee. Melody married Virgil Lee Johnson on August 10, 1944 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi where he was training to serve in World War II. Together, they raised three children, Virgil Lee, Ginger, and Pam.
Above all, Melody was devoted to her family. You could often find her helping Virgil, a rice farmer, in the fields or using her many talents to help lead her children’s Boy’s and Girl’s Scout troops. In her later years, Melody found much joy in her role as grandmother. She delighted in sewing costumes and baking cookies for her grandkids. A favorite activity of Melody’s was taking her grandchildren to enjoy the beach - one of her happy places.
Melody is preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil; and daughter, Pam. She is survived by her son, Virgil Lee Johnson Jr. (Mary Jean); her daughter, Ginger Wright (Tommy); and grandchildren, Stephen Hyde (Belinda), Tiffany Johnson, and Seth Johnson (Tara).
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
Donations in Melody’s memory can be made to The Gathering Place, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas 77515.