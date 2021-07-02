Esther Eleanor “Elly” Lucile Preisach Hollister
June 30, 2021
Elly Hollister of Bay City, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born in Beaumont, TX to the late Esther Zoller Preisach and George John Preisach.
Elly graduated from Lamar University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and was on the Year Book Staff. She met the love of her life Jack Hayden Hollister and they were married on August 9, 1957. After she graduated she taught History at Marshall Middle School and was the sponsor for Student Council. She served as an Advisor for her Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, served on the Neches River Festival Committee and was a member of a Social Couples Dance Club in Beaumont.
She and Jack started their life in Beaumont and moved several places including Baton Rouge, LA, San Antonio, McAllen, Kingwood, Calallen and then to Bay City in 1984. Elly was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Friendship Sunday school class and loved helping with Church in the hallway at the Legacy. Elly put all of her time into her family and cherished every moment with her children and grandchildren. She loved being “MeMe” to all the grandkids and their friends. Elly and Jack would attend all her children’s and grandchildren’s events including: T-Ball, baseball, dance recitals and shows, drill team, swimming, track, bull-riding, band, plays, cross-country, and basketball. She sewed many dance costumes for the girls.
Elly took great joy in gardening, raising her flowers and plants. Her “green thumb” came from her father who was a florist. While enjoying the outdoors she especially enjoyed watching the birds, a hobby she shared with family and friends. Elly loved cooking for the family’s get-togethers. She was the best at staying in touch with people, nurturing friendships and putting others before herself. She truly was one of the kindest and loving people you could meet. She is now jitterbugging with Jack and is at peace and her mind is restored.
Elly is survived by her son Lane (Teresa) Hollister, daughter Lezlie Richards (Mark), grandsons Vincent Richards (Lindsey), Graham Hollister, Christopher Richards (Sheraden), granddaughters Lindsey Leissner (Chance), Chelsey Hunt (Joey) and two great-grandsons Mark V. Richards III, and Nathaniel Richards, and numerous nieces, nephews and family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and her late husband Jack Hollister.
Visitation will be at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2:00pm followed by a service at 3:00 with John DeWitt officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Lane Hollister, Vincent Richards, Graham Hollister, Christopher Richards, Chance Leissner, Joey Hunt and Mark Richards.
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.