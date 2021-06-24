Timothy “Tim” Earl Thompson
May 6, 1958 - June 22, 2021
Timothy “Tim” Earl Thompson, 63, of Bay City, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a true gentleman and will best be remembered for the quality of his character.
Tim was born on May 6, 1958 to Weldon E Thompson and Jo An Bean. He joined the Army and Navy. In 1999 he met his best friend and his love of his life, Judi, marrying in 2004. From his previous marriage he raised three children. Tim was employed by Testengeer Engineering Inc. 1999 and worked for G & W Engineers before his lengthy illness. He spent his leisure time doing BBQ cookoffs and loved to travel on family vacations. Tim’s kids and grandkids were his pride and joy.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife, Judith Ann Grote, of 17 years, whom he loved deeply. His survivors also include his father, EC “Carew” Bean Jr and Annie Laura; children, Michael Thompson (Heather) of New Braunfels, Tiffany Medron (Rafael) of Chicago, IL, Christine Thompson (Finance Thomas Bishop) of Humble; grandchildren, Hailey Thompson, Kailynn Thompson, Kennedy Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson, Joanna Gutierrez, Cullen Bynum, Tommy Bishop, Wesley Bishop and Witold Medron; and brother-in-law, Chris (Jennifer) Grote.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Thompson; father-in-law, Kenneth Grote; mother-in-law, Catherine Grote.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Fat Grass Restaurant in Bay City, Texas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe, Houston, Texas 77030 or American Kidney Association.