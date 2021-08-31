Wilma Grace Goodnight Eidson
April 3, 1929 - August 26, 2021
Wilma Grace Goodnight Eidson, was born April 3, 1929, in Joplin, MO to Carl Hershel and Bertha Omega Robertson Goodnight. She went to her heavenly home on August 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, S. T. Eidson, and brother, James Albert Goodnight, son, Michael James McCreight, stepson, Earnest Eugene Eidson, daughter-in-law, Jewel McCreight, and son-in-law, James Anderson.
She worked a number of years in the banking business. She was a member of Bay City Baptist Church, and loved singing specials in her church. Her father was a Baptist Minister and she and her brother started Special Singing in church at a very early age. She loved bowling and was secretary for the Sterling Silver Senior Bowling League for a number of years. She was a Life Member of VFW Post 2438 Ladies Auxiliary and served 15 years as their president. She was District 16 Auxiliary President, and for many years served the district and local auxiliary as Chairman for Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests for Jr. High and High School students. She also served as Chairman of Outstanding Teacher of the Year and as Chairman for Patriotic Art. She was a Life Member of the 100 Club.
Survivors include daughter Linda Gail Anderson, a son Larry Wayne McCreight and wife Jane, stepson Thomas Lynn Eidson and wife Gena, Step-daughter Shirley Sue Folmar and husband Gary; two sisters-in-law Virginia Willegalle and husband Arnold and Eunice Goodnight. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Bay City Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. with Rev. Lee Watson officiating. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Norris Cemetery near Liberty, Texas. Pallbearers are Jim Bob Anderson, Tommy Eidson, Hunter Anderson, Ezra Nava, Hayden Eidson and Trent LeJeune. Honorary Pallbearers are Harlen Eidson and Luke Murphy.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home (979) 245-4613.