Andrew Vaughn Jr.
August 30, 1947 – October 30, 2020
Andrew Vaughn Jr., 73, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in Mississippi on August 30, 1947 and has lived in Bay City for many years.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.