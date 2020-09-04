Donald Gene Dawes
January 15, 1933 - September 2, 2020
Donald Gene Dawes, 87, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Houston Texas. He was born January 15, 1933 in Cushing, Oklahoma to the late Charles Dawes and Adelia Turner.
Donald enjoyed hunting, camping with his Rice Belt Travel Club, and drinking coffee with the “Diamond S” coffee group.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Adelia Turner, and Charles Dawes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Earline Dawes; daughter, Donna Miller (Bruce); son, Donnie Dawes (Janet); brother, Herman Turner of Concord, CA; grandchildren, Dustin O’Connell (Blair), Ashley Voltz (Kevin), and Shelby Lindsay (Cody); and five great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services will start at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are Kevin Voltz, Cody Lindsay, Dustin O’Connell, Donnie O’Connell, Kevin Rickaway and Jim Sheppard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to First Baptist Church, 2321 Ave. F, Bay City, TX 77414.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.