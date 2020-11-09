Lenton Elo “Buddy” Heidrich
March 8, 1938 - November 6, 2020
Lenton Elo “Buddy” Heidrich, 82, of Sugar Valley, Texas passed away November 6, 2020. He was born March 8, 1938 in Lavaca County, Texas to the late Willie Heidrich and Elizabeth Neubauer Heidrich.
Buddy attended school in Lavaca County until 8th grade when he quit to help support his family after the death of his father. Later the family moved to Bay City, Texas for work and to be closer to relatives. He worked for HEB as a manager for many years and made many life-long friends. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Gibbens, and just recently celebrated 60 years.
He loved gardening, working cows, PBR, and taking trips to Lake Charles and Las Vegas. And he loved JB Mauney and a good cold Shiner Beer. But, most of all he loved spending time with his family, grandkids and those special great grandkids.
One thing that kept him going on bad days was taking a ride in the pasture to see his cows, which he enjoyed up until his last days.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his seven siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie L. Gibbens Heidrich; daughters, Shanda Pennington (Kelby) and Stacia Taylor (Brent); son, Darrel Heidrich (Anne); grandchildren, Todd Maxey (Shanna), Lance Maxey (Chelsea), Savannah Sutherland (Austin), Shelbie Murry (Justin Massey), Mason Taylor, Halilie Katchmar (Doug), Garrett and Austin Heidrich; and great grandchildren, Lenton, Tanner, Karter, Holden, Analyn, Adyson, Sydney and another granddaughter on the way, Lennon.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Michelle Rothwell whom he loved dearly.
The family invites you to the home of Stacia Taylor, 223 CR 134, Sweeny, TX 77480 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 to share memories of Buddy.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City with Donald Reed, Wally Struthers and Lane Pardue officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be Todd Maxey, Lance Maxey, Garrett Heidrich, Austin Heidrich, David Miller and Larry Finley. Honorary pallbearers include Garland Kaiser, Willie Rothwell and E. J. Hickl.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to Open Door Enterprise; P.O. Box 569; Van Vleck, Texas 77482.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.