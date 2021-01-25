Michael Matthes
June 2, 1951 - January 24, 2021
Michael Matthes died on January 24, 2021 at the age of 69 with his daughters at his side. He was born in Bay City, TX on June 2, 1951 to Dr. Fred and Betty Matthes.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Matthes; daughters, Lauren (Bryan) Bottani and Caroline (Rose) Matthes; grandchildren, Jackson and Kallina Bottani; siblings, Pat (Janet) Matthes, Margaret (Gary) Jardee, Doug (Vicki) Matthes, and Ellen (Mark) Dodd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Matthes; and father, Dr. Fred Matthes.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Bay City High School in 1969, received his B.S. and M.S from Trinity University, and his Ph.D in Pathology from UCLA in 1985. He ran a research and teaching laboratory at UCSF, studying degenerative eye diseases. He published many papers and visited many classrooms teaching children about the eye.
His first priority was always family, and he took pride in caring for the people he loved. He built many play structures for his children and grandchildren and loved supervising projects, big and small. He was the best Papa to his two grandchildren, who loved him dearly. While he made his home in California, he cultivated his “cowboy corner” full of treasures from his time at the 7M Ranch in Blessing, TX.
He will be remembered as a generous, kind, and loving individual who never met a stranger he didn’t befriend. Michael chose to spend the last few years as his mother’s primary caregiver and his Texas family has been blessed to build lasting memories and have that time with him.
For safety reasons, a private service will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in memory of his late wife, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.