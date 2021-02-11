Henry Alton Seifert
July 14, 1941 - February 9, 2021
Henry Alton Seifert, 79, born in Bay City, Texas on July 14, 1941, passed away peacefully at his ranch home on February 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Matagorda County, founded Seifert Welding and Construction, a hard worker, welder, fabricator, inventor, and jack of all trades. “Must be straight, square and plumb'' was one of his favorite sayings and couldn’t wait for the challenge of proving he could do something that someone said can’t be done. He never asked anyone to do anything he wouldn’t do himself.
His greatest enjoyments in life were his family, ranching, helping others, hunting, making sculptures for his wifey, and “work, work, work”.
Henry’s mantra was: “Life’s journey is not to arrive at our grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, “What a ride!”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rosalia Seifert; brother, Walter Seifert; sister, Martha Glick; mother-in-law, Bernice Hohman Edwards; sister-in-law, Tana Riojas; step- daughter, Mindi Smith; grandson, Robert James Ashby; and granddaughter, Rachel Renee Ford.
He is survived by his loving “Wifey”, Johniece Hohman Seifert; sister, Helen Hunter; sisters-in-law, Treassa Wilbank (Johnny Mack) and Peggy Whitworth; brothers-in-law, Shane Hohman (Duke) and Guy Hohman (Robin); son, Douglas Seifert (Daryl Ewing); daughters, Connie Carter (Michael), Betty Cloud (Benny), and Rhonda Seifert; grandchildren, Chase Carter (Lindsay), Jana Townzen (Nick), Jessica Fry (Robert), Minda Shay, and Ryder Hohman (Jennie); great grandchildren, Jake Townzen, Kambrie Fry, Rhylin Fry and Azlan Hohman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with David Huffman officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl King, Marvin Myska, Jimmy Rivette, David Zapalac, Lee Weathers, Stephen Weathers, Robert Butler, Louis Medina, Jr., Farris Crain and Ciro Reynosa.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Markham Volunteer Fire Department or lend a hand to someone in need.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City. Texas; 979-245-4613.