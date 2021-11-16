Karl Julian Anderson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Bay City, Texas. He was born on January 5, 1934 in El Campo, Texas, to the late Oscar Anderson and Emma Lindquist.
If there was one thing that Karl loved, it was his dogs. Over his life he had many dogs that he loved, but his current dog, Maggie, had his heart. For close to 30 years, he would go with his friends to a deer lease in Brackettville, Texas. He wouldn’t ever hunt, but he loved to cook for his friends and drink. He was one spectacular chef. There’s not a person around who would turn down his cooking. Karl also loved making fishing rods that so many people loved. He would also spend many hours collecting and shelling pecans and would graciously give them away to others. He was a hard worker with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Anderson; parents, Oscar and Emma Anderson; son, Bruce Anderson; and brother, Keith Anderson. He is survived by his sons, Leif and Chris Anderson; daughter, Karla Kubezcka; brother, Cecil Anderson; 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; 5 greatgrandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Karl’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the VFW Hall in Bay City. The party will continue at Shades Club in Bay City following memorial services. Karl would’ve wanted everyone to attend and enjoy the celebration!