J.T. Brangan

James Thomas Fintan Brangan (J.T., RedFish, Jimmy Tommy), 27 years old, resided in Texas, Geor-gia, passed from this world Thursday April 28, 2022.
A memorial service was held Friday May 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home. The family accepted guests from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service.
There was a vigil Monday May 9, 2022, at 7 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. Both events were held in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas.
J.T. was born March 15, 1995, in Bay City, Texas. He was a graduate of Heard County Comprehensive High School and studied at West Georgia Technical College and the University of West Georgia.
He loved Jack N The Box tacos and anything pickled. Most importantly he loved his momma, his dad, his siblings, and his nieces and nephews. He loved spending time with friends and family, enjoyed making people laugh, and was always down for an adventure.
Fitting to his nickname (Redfish) for the dark spot in his hair, he was proud to tell anyone that would listen that he swam like a fish. He spent most of his childhood in the water, even if it was just a mudhole or an overflowing ditch. His amazing spirit and uplifting attitude were immediately evident to everyone he met. You could not be in his presence without cracking a smile and when you left you were better off for having met him. His selfless character and loving personality will be missed most by those who knew him.
Survivors include: his parents, Tommy and Tisha (Dobecka) Brangan; grandfather, Adolph Andrew Dobecka; sister, Andrea Brangan Turner and her husband Justin Turner; brother, Jase Ashcraft and his wife Kassidhe Golden Ashcraft; sister, RaeAnn Brangan Mitchell and husband David Mitchell; nephews and nieces: Andrew Jerome (AJ) Brangan, Alesia and Aubriana Turner, Clyde and Jayne Ashcraft, Kayli, James (Tripp) and Karleigh Mitchell; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elvin Merlene Rogers Dobecka and paternal grandparents, Francis Joseph Brangan, Sr. and Mary Roseleen McMahon Brangan.