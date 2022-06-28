Natividad Longoria III, 61, of Blessing passed away June 23, 2022. He was born October 6, 1960, in Bay City, TX to the late Natividad Longoria, Jr. and Dorotea Galvan Longoria.
Nat had a big heart. When it came to giving to his family, friends, and community, he was ready to give even to people he didn’t know. He was a devoted Tidehaven Tigers fan, always following and supporting his nieces, nephews, and kids whom he knew from his community. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Nat was a die-hard Cowboys fan and at the same time, a devoted Astros fan.
His grandchildren were his world. He loved to pick them up after work and spend time with them. Cinco always said his Popo was his best friend.
Survivors include his children Natalie Prado (Moises) and Natividad Longoria IV (Kate); sister Norma Zavala (Jose); grandchildren Natividad Longoria V “Cinco”, Marie Longoria, Vanessa Prado and Jakelin Castro; nieces Felicia Zavala, Rebecca Magana (Jose) and Jeanette Zavala; great nieces and nephews Desiree Vega, Adam Vega, Fabian Vega, Makyla Paniagua, Joselyn Magana and Jose Magana V and his beloved pet Princess.
Services were held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing, under the direction of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City.979-245-4613.