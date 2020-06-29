Bobby Gene Barker
March 9, 1930 - June 25, 2020
Bobby Gene Barker, 90, of Sweeny, Texas passed away June 25, 2020. He was born March 9, 1930 in Voca, Texas.
Bob graduated from Smiley High School in 1948 and moved to Sweeny soon after. He worked for “Chicken” Anderson at Alamo Lumber before serving his country as an MP for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1955 he went to work for Phillips 66 Refinery in Old Ocean, Texas. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Phillips in 1985. He was a long-time member of the Baptist Church. He loved gardening, casinos, friends and family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ora Williams Barker; his brother, Joe E. Williams; and his stepfather, “Dink” Barnett.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Rose Weldon Barker; daughter, Gabrielle L. Rodriguez and husband Armando; son, Robert Barker; grandchildren, Chad M. Barker and wife Lacey, and Brad M. Barker; and great-grandchild, Wyatt Lyane Barker.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday July 2, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with the Rev. John Price officiating.