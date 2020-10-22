Oliver Joe Crosson Jr.
October 10, 1927 - October 17, 2020
Oliver Joe Crosson Jr., 93, died peacefully at Texoma Christian Care Nursing Home on October 17, 2020. Joe was born October 10, 1927 in Dale, Texas, the son of Oliver and Carrie Crosson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jessie in September of 2017. Joe and Jessie were married 70 years in August 2017. Together they pastored in
Boling/Wharton, Dalhart, Graham, Brady and McAllen, all Texas cities.
Joe is survived by two sons, Danny & his wife Ann, and Kenneth & his wife Bernadine; two grandsons, Joey & his wife Deborah, and Chad & his wife Teresa; one granddaughter, Starla; three great grandchildren, Lyndsey, Blaine and Pinella; brothers, Lonnie & his wife Jean, and Tommy & his wife Shirley; sister, Ruby; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
