Robert A. Jones
February 4, 1928 - December 27, 2020
Robert A. Jones, age 92, of Bay City, Texas passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born February 4, 1928 in Nederland, Texas to the late Arthur Glen Jones and Catherine Mattie Hargraves Jones.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Debbie Greer Jones. Robert was the last living member of his family. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters, Arthur Glen, James Otis, Paul Sherwood, Raymond, Loretta Arnold, Glennie Roe and Margie Barlow. He was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Trent Tracy and Larry McCarty.
Robert leaves behind his four daughters (or as Robert called them “his boys”) Catherine & Daniel Mitchell of Bay City, Carolyn Sue Tracy of Spring, Debra Diane McCarty of Bay City, and Peggy & Curtis Rodgers of Alvin; grandchildren, Shelley & Jeff Barnett of Gun Barrel City, Brandon & Klarissa Mitchell of Clute, Craig & Aly Mitchell of Van Vleck, Christa & Derrick Fuselier of Bay City, Stephanie & Brian Hayman of Dayton, Dana & Jarien Charles of Spring, Kelly McCarty of Bay City, Chelsea McCarty of Bay City, Sarah & Garrett Tremont of Alvin, Jennifer & fiancé Garrett Bellomy of Alvin, and Ami & Wes Letson of Homewood, AL; great-grandchildren are Madison M., Reid, Lexi, Olivia, Gavin, Hannah, Emily, Sophie, Emma, Asher, Aubrey, Kolton Robert, Annabelle, Emilia and Gage; step great-grandchildren are Jaelynn, Amaya, Devon, Sean, Marcus, Madison L., Peighton, Colton, Justin and Trenton.
Robert served in the U.S. Army as a military parachutist and ground support for aircraft maintenance. He was a hard-working man with a work ethic which usually meant he was the first on the job and the last to leave. He ran a backhoe for Jones Backhoe Service, Townsend Lease Service and SloCo. He loved gardening, playing solitaire and dominos, watching Astros, Texans, Cowboys and Nascar. He was the last at the table when his wife, Debbie made his favorite meal, crab gumbo.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday, January 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home in Bay City, followed by services at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are Brandon Mitchell, Craig Mitchell, Jeff Barnett, Jarien Charles, Derrick Fuselier, Brian Hayman, Garrett Tremont, Garrett Bellomy, Gavin Simon and Reid Mitchell. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert’s nephew, Arthur “Ozzie” Arnold, who over the years showed his love by giving a helping hand such as lawn mowing and providing fresh vegetables and seafood. Also serving as honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Shelley Mitchell, Christa Fuselier, Stephanie Hayman, Sarah Tremont, Dana Charles, Kelly McCarty, Jennifer Rodgers and Chelsea McCarty.
