Clifford Doyle Harvey
November 30, 1937 - March 10, 2021
Clifford Doyle Harvey died at his home on March 10, 2021 surrounded by his family. Cliff was born on November 30, 1937, in Citrus Grove, Texas to Elijah and Stella Mae Coleman Harvey.
Clifford graduated from Van Vleck High School, where he enjoyed a wonderful football career. He then attended WCJC before joining the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Virginia Kay Russell, and they recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents; Clifford was predeceased in death by siblings, Noreen Murray, Donzal Harvey, Marva De Almondson, Otha Lee Bona, Paul Drannon Harvey, Venalda Peltier, Kenneth Merle Peltier, and Peggy Sue Harvey
Clifford is survived by his wife, Virginia Kay Russell Harvey; daughters, Cindy ParDue and son-in-law Lane ParDue of Bay City; Lori Rice and Gene Luedecke of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Amy Kay Teeler and Sherman Teeler, Katy Plunkett and Jory Plunkett, Cate Plunkett of Bay City, and Micheal MacDowell of McKinney, Texas.; great grandchildren, Kayley Hayden, Savannah Teeler, Laney Teeler and Jace Hayden; and sisters, Shirley LeCompte and Faustine Fief of Danbury, Texas.
Clifford’s family wishes to express their thanks and admiration for the nurses and staff of Angels Care Hospice of Bay City as well as to all the friends and extended family who have expressed love and concern for him during his illness. Cliff was a dynamic personality who loved to make others laugh and will be missed greatly by his family.