Myrtle Swist
Monday, April 26, 2021 at 8:20 p.m., our beloved Myrtle Swist (known to many as "Aunt Sweet") from Van Vleck, Texas was called home to be with our Heavenly Father, at the beautiful age of 92.
She was a retired homemaker and a member of various organizations within her church community. She leaves her love and legacy to her grandchildren, U.L. Armstrong Jr. (Audra Armstrong) of Boerne, Texas; Kimberly Scott (Ronald Scott) of Lawton, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Raelyn Armstrong, Draelyn Armstrong, Brian Armstrong, Maeghyn Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Colin Armstrong; and a host of other family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Church of God of Prophecy in Van Vleck, Texas with services beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 with Bishop Fred Jones officiating. Burial will be at St John’s Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.