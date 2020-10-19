Rayfield “Daddy Ray” Partain Sr.
December 24, 1928 – October 14, 2020
Funeral services for Rayfield Partain Sr., 91, of Bay City, Texas will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 1208 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas. There will be a viewing Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Shaun's Mortuary. Services are private, but we invite you to join us at the gravesite, Eastview Cemetery 2558 Golden Avenue, Bay City, Texas.
If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rayfield Partain Sr., please visit www.shaunsmortuary.com. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas 77414.