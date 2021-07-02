John Joseph “JJ” Franciskovich
July 4, 1949 - June 20, 2021
John Joseph “JJ” Franciskovich, 71, was born on July 4, 1949 to Peter Franciskovich and Mary Louise Westphall Franciskovich in Canton, IL. He was born again into new life on August 5, 1991, when he accepted Jesus as his Savior, to have his name written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, which covered him in grace so that he was able to behold his Savior face to face on June 20, 2021, when he stepped into heaven. It is his greatest desire that you will also come to know Jesus as your Savior so that you can join him there when your earthly life reaches its end.
JJ’s life was one of service. He served with honor aboard the Richmond K. Turner during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy after enlisting in 1967. In 1981, he married his wife Linda, and began a career in the nuclear industry which led him to STPNOC in 1986 to retirement in 2000 as an Electrical Supervisor, with an additional 13 years as a contractor until he retired for the second time in 2016.
He believed in furthering his education and he wanted to do everything God purposed for him. To that end, he graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria in 2016 and fulfilled his longtime dream of becoming a teacher, at Bay City ISD. He served in his church, teaching Sunday School for many years. He also served as the chairman of South Texas Prison Outreach from 2005 to 2019 in Matagorda County, as a coordinator for Mike Barber Ministries Weekend of Excitement throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma and was able to minister to countless incarcerated men through his obedience to the calling God placed on his life. He was a faithful husband, a loyal friend, and a dedicated believer in Christ.
John is preceded into eternity by his parents, and two brothers, Pete Franciskovich, Jr. and James Lee Franciskovich. He is survived on this earthly realm by his wife of 40 years, Linda Merritt Franciskovich, of Bay City, TX, his brother Pete (Sallie) Franciskovich of Canton, IL, two sisters, Mary L. Franciskovich-Yerbic of East Peoria, IL and Marianne Nichol of Canton, IL, one sister-in-law, Susan Merritt Moore of Laramie, WY & numerous nieces and nephews.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be held at Ignite Church, 900 Nichols Avenue, Bay City, TX on July 10th at 10:00 am. Burial is at a later date in Cheyenne, WY. Lakewood Funeral Chapel is facilitating the preparations and online condolences at: lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
A special thank you to his caregiver, Darlene Austin, for her dedication and compassion this past year and a half.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association www.alsa.org or Paralyzed Veterans of American www.pva.org in his name.