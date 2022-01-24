On Wednesday, January 20, 2022, James Glenn Sewell, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 59. James Glenn Sewell was born January 17, 1963 in Bay City, Texas to parents, James Sewell and Ora Lee Sewell. Glenn graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1981.
Glenn was a loyal employee of Union Pacific Railroad where he worked for 37 years. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed wood working projects, fishing with his sons and spending time with all his grand-sons. Glenn was a man of few words who had a heart of gold. Many would describe him as an individ-ual who would always be willing to help others.
Glenn married the love of his life, Brenda (Kaiser) Sewell in 1986. Glenn would often say that what he valued most in his life was his family. Glenn and Brenda were blessed with three children and four grandchildren. Glenn is proceeded in death by his parents, James and Ora Lee Sewell, his sister Peggy Walker and his two brother-in-law’s Jimmy Walker and Vance Lesikar.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda Sewell, his sons Jason Sewell and daughter-in-law Al-lison Sewell and Kody Sewell and daughter-in-law Katherine Sewell, and his daughter Brandi Hahn and son-in-law Matthew Hahn. Grandchildren: Jackson Sewell, Kooper Sewell, Kaden Sewell and Weston Hahn. Glenn is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Lesikar and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 1:00pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers for Glenn will be Matthew Kaiser, Chase Kaiser, Travis Faris, Jake Arrington, Nicholas Henkes, and John Fiala. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Pena and Mike Grogan.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Rios and Dr. Amsbaugh with Memorial Hermann Cancer Center and the nurses and caregivers with Houston Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City (979) 245-4613