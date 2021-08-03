Don E. Stone
January 28, 1940 - August 1, 2021
Don E. Stone left this earth on August 1, 2021 at the age of 81. Surrounded by family, he peacefully took his last breath. Don was born January 28, 1940 on Petit Jean Mountain, Arkansas to O.C. and Celestia Stone. Their home was always full of laughter and love. They had little, but always welcomed anyone with an open door and an extra seat at the dinner table. Don attended school in Little Rock, Arkansas graduating from Central High in 1958. This was the year of integration and the Little Rock Nine. He was very proud to be a part of history and attended every reunion until their last, which was the 60th in 2018. After high school, he went on to The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he studied for 2 years before enlisting in the United States Army. On his first night home from boot camp he met Dee Jones. A few days later he called her for a lunch date. At the insistence of her roommate she agreed, thinking of the free lunch; however, the two hit it off and corresponded throughout his enlistment. October 2, 1965 they were married. This union was a true partnership and an amazing example of teamwork and dedication. Don’s father, O.C. Stone was a hard worker and instilled this value in his sons at an early age. All the boys worked with him on the curb market in North Little Rock. They came to Texas for produce, and a few times when it wasn’t available, they would return with grass. In 1970 Don and Dee made the big decision to move to Bay City and start their endeavor in the sod business. In the early days, he began cutting grass with a hand cutter in pastures, as St. Augustine is native to this area. Soon they were purchasing land to farm and working side-by-side to have a successful turf operation. This began Don’s love of the turf industry. After years of farming, he wanted a better machine to harvest sod. This is where Texas Sod Harvesting, Inc. was born. Don designed and manufactured both a hand stack and big roll machine. After building the brand, and much success, he sold the business to a company out of state. He then scaled back his turf operations and focused on his lifelong dream of owning a ranch in Texas. In 2005 he created Rio Viejo Ranch and set about retiring. Those that know him would know that this only created more work and vision, which was what he thrived on. His children, grandchildren, and Joey Barton will tell you he out worked all of them combined, and the work was never done until Don said so, which meant many long days. Don believed in helping people attain their goals. He was quick to give advice and mentor those wanting to pursue their endeavors. Don had a consistent response to epic fails and epic wins. Whether celebrating a victory, or recovering from a poor choice, it was always…”Do a better job of what you are doing!” and he leaves us striving for better.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Doris Clifton, brothers Sonny Stone and Darrel “Shorty” Stone, and son-in-law Les Bolton. Survivors include his wife Dee Stone; children Tami Stone Bolton, Chance Stone, and Donna Herring (Rick); brothers Mike Stone (Vicky) and Mark Stone (Dianne); sister-in-law Vicki Allen (Richard); daughter-in-law Erin Stone; grandchildren Katelyn Michelle Stone, Stone Collier Bolton, Marin Leslie Bolton, Sarah Celeste Herring Johnson (Doc), and Michael Scott Herring (Chelsea); and great-grandchildren River Cole Herring and Aubree Brooklynn Johnson.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jim Allen, Joey Barton, Mike Burnside, Eddie Douglas, Duel Going, and Dayton Leissner. Memorials may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo ℅ Hospice Support, Inc.; P.O. Box 1417; El Campo, TX 77437 or the charity of your choice.
