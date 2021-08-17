Carolina Florez
August 11, 1947 - August 11, 2021
The world lost a beloved Mother, yet heaven gained a beautiful angel. Carolina Florez, 74, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born August 11, 1947, in Crystal City to Espiridion Florez and Francisca Lerma Florez. She attended St. Thomas School and graduated from Asherton High School in 1966.
Carolina’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. They were her whole wide world. If there was anything she’d look forward to, it would be spending time with them. She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her happiness was being surrounded by the love and laughter of her family. She enjoyed shopping every chance she’d get, doing cross word puzzles, and dancing. She was known for always praying for her whole family and anyone in need. She carried the torch to keep our family united. She will be tremendously missed yet she’d be pleased to know that her family remains stronger together during this difficult time.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Espiridion Florez and Francisca Lerma Florez. Survivors include daughter Judit Orea and husband Manuel Polina of Wharton, son Jesus Miguel Orea and wife Deanna Davis of Beasley, daughter Jo Anna Rodriguez and husband Antonio Rodriguez of Bay City; sisters; Corina Orea and Juane Florez; her loving grandchildren Francis Orea, Shaylynn Longoria, Avian Gomez, Lexi Orea, J.J Orea, Jasmyn Polina, Aliana Rodriguez, Manuel Polina III, Jayce Orea, and Iann Rodriguez, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends for visitation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with Deacon Ramos officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City (979) 245-4613.