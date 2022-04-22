Bessie Beatrice Whitfield, 95, of Bay City passed away April 18, 2022. She was born February 20, 1927, in Ada, Oklahoma to the late Benjamin Franklin Bagley and Eliza Thompson Bagley.
Her family moved from Oklahoma to the Collegeport, Texas area when she was 2 years old. She has been a resident of Matagorda County since that time. She was a 1945 graduate of Blessing High School. She was a very kind person who would do anything to help another. She was a good cook and enjoyed family gatherings and cooking alongside her sisters. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She was always there at various activities that the children were involved in.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerhald Whitfield, sisters Jessie McDonald and Adda Chaplin and brothers Joseph H. Bagley and William W. Bagley.
Survivors include daughter Sherry Brown, grandson Matthew J. Brown and great granddaughter Makaya Brown as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2022, at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Chris Webber officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared with the family. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City.