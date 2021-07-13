Frances Marion Bullard Ashcraft
January 21, 1938 – July 9, 2021
Frances Marion Bullard Ashcraft, 83, of Van Vleck passed away July 9, 2021. She was born January 21, 1938 in Bay City to the late Henry Bullard and Amanda Beatrice Chambless Bullard.
Frances “Nanny” was beloved by many; her heart was so big and full of love. Her generous soul never let anyone be without. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family; she did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. Frances was a beautiful soul and stayed faithful to her Lord and Savior throughout her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Ashcraft and brother Robert Bullard.
Survivors include sisters Bertha Wells, Molly Pirtle and Ruby Moore; children Jan Robin Ashcraft Lopez & husband Ruben Lopez, John Tobin Ashcraft & wife Fara Cornett Ashcraft and Judy Frances Ashcraft Rooth & husband Gary Rooth Jr.; grandchildren Jase (Kassie), Matthew (Brittany), Taylor (Danielle), Mariah, Ryan and Kate; great grandchildren Clyde Henry, Lola Dale, Brynlee James, Frances Jean, and Jayne Grace.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM with Dr. Mike Zimmerman and Rev. Craig Ashcraft officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jase Ashcraft, Matthew Ashcraft, Taylor Ashcraft, Ryan Ashcraft, Ruben Lopez and Gary Rooth Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Matagorda County Fair and Livestock Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.