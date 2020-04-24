Anne Dorothy Gritzman Poncik
February 19, 1929 - April 19, 2020
Anne Dorothy Gritzman Poncik was born on a farm in Guy, Texas on February 19, 1929. She and her twin sister, Agnes, were the first born to Joseph and Rosie Gritzman.
She married Simon “Tony” Poncik in 1948. They lived in Bay City, Texas, and she was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for over 50 years. Anne worked with Dr. Barton Griffith for 36 years. The staff loved her many birthday cakes through the years. She passed away April 19, 2020, in Kyle, Texas, where she had lived for 6 ½ years in memory care at Orchard Park.
Anne is survived by her son, Tony Poncik of La Vernia; his children, Laura and Tanner, and his step-children, Jennifer and Jason; daughter, Sylvia and her husband Andy Pietrowski. She loved her grandchildren, Laura, Tanner, Bryan, Jennifer and Michael. She was more blessed with her great-grandchildren, Bryan and Brianna Pietrowski have Amelia, Eli Alyvia; Decius and Jennifer Tasby have Maya and Titus; Michael Pietrowski and Sarah are getting married soon. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Pekar; many nieces and nephews; and adopted daughter, Deborah Schneider of Blessing.
Anne was laid to rest next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services were private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.