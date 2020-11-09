Rosa Lee Clay Casey
November 30, 1932 – November 4, 2020
Funeral services for Rosa Lee Clay Casey, 87, of Bay City, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 1208 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas. Services for Family Only, but we invite you to join us at the gravesite, Eastview Cemetery, 2558 Golden Avenue, Bay City. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Final arrangements entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414; 979-943-4624.