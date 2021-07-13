Connie L. Johnson
December 3, 1923 – July 10, 2021
Funeral services for Connie L. Johnson, 97, of Bay City, Texas, will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253.