Rosemary Goode Mullen
August 22, 1941 - June 27, 2021
Rosemary Goode Mullen, 79, of Bay City, Texas, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born August 22, 1941, in Yoakum, Texas, to the late William Lester and Nellie Ophelia Goode.
Rosemary grew up in Yoakum, Texas, where she attended school, and also attended Victoria College. She eventually met the love of her life, husband, James Mullen, at a rivalry football game between the Yoakum Bulldogs and the Gonzales Apaches.
Rosemary and James were married on March 23, 1959. Their first summer together was spent at Fort Knox military base, where James was stationed for Army Basic Training. They then moved to Germany upon James’ deployment at the start of the Cold War period.
Upon returning to the states, Rosemary and James settled in Bay City and joined the family business. They later started their own business with the opening of a Shipley Do-Nut shop in 1965, which is now known as Mullen Do-Nuts.
In addition to working tirelessly in growing and developing the family do-nut business, Rosemary also sold real estate and insurance, and worked several years with the U.S. Postal Service as a teller and a mail carrier.
Rosemary was a devout Christian who was actively involved in the First Presbyterian Church of Bay City. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for family gatherings, playing the piano, and painting beautiful watercolor pieces. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family. She was an amazing mother to her four children, and “Memaw” to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She made a difference in this world, selflessly giving her time and talents to support those in need, such as her support for the Edith Armstrong Center, and also her work with the United Way, of which she was a past president. She truly was a wonderful person in every sense of the word, showing unconditional love and kindness to everyone that she encountered. She will be missed dearly.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, William Lester and Nellie Ophelia Goode; and brothers, William J. “Billy” Goode and Lester Hewitt Goode.
She is survived by her husband, James Clifton Mullen; sons, James Clyde Mullen II and wife Jennifer, Clifford Lester Mullen and wife Norma, and Ronald Lee Mullen; daughter, Kimberly Ann Mullen; grandchildren, Daniel Albelice, Natalie Mullen, Brittany Regalado, Clifford Mullen, Mia Mullen, Sherman Mullen, Hayle Mullen, Delaney Mullen, Yasmine Ansari, Marley Mullen, Aaron Ansari, and Bethany Brann; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Wilma Harris officiating.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Cemetery near Yoakum, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.