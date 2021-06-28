Richard “Dick” Oliver Eaton
May 12, 1940 - June 20, 2021
Richard “Dick” Oliver Eaton, 81, of Bay City, Texas passed away June 20, 2021. He was born May 12, 1940 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to the late William and Amanda Eaton.
Dick was a military Veteran of the United States Army where he earned Expert Rifleman and various awards during the Vietnam war.
Dick retired from Celanese after 28 years of service as a machinist and spent his retired life as a loving husband and grandfather. His best days were spent playing music with friends and family members.
Dick was preceded in death by his many brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Bridgette Eaton; daughter, Debbie Christian and husband Randy; son, Steven Watters and wife Tammy of Ohio; daughter, Pamela Merritt; grandson, Jesse Wooten and wife Misty; granddaughter, Brittany Brodsky and husband Aaron; along with other extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to Matagorda County Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 1541 Bay City, Texas 77404-1541.