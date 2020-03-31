Martha Jane Wheat
June 3, 1919 - March 30, 2020
Martha Jane Wheat, 100, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away March 30, 2020. She was born June 3, 1919 in Bay City, Texas to the late Clayton Crawford Barnett and Adeline Ann Burgoon Barnett.
She retired from the Matagorda County Tax Accessor’s office after 25 years of service. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Fellowship Class, the Women and Lydia Group and served as typist for the church library for 40 years. She was a charter member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary, member of Bay City Business Women’s Bowling Association for 27 years, W.I.B.C. Bowling, the Matagorda County 100 Club and the Book Review Club.
Martha Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Wheat; her daughter, Diann Fults Spence; and her sister, Georgiana Joiner.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Jerry Spence and his wife Lynda; grandchildren, Jay Spence and wife Debra, Stacey Randolph, and Jill Spence; five great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Due to current situations concerning public health, viewing will be private. If you choose to attend the Graveside Service, please practice the suggested social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.