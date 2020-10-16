Fayth Jeanette "Jeani" Coston
January 18, 1964 – September 19, 2020
Fayth Jeanette "Jeani" Coston, born January 18, 1964, has gone to be with her other loved ones on September 19, 2020.
She is survived by her mother and father, Joyce and Barry Watkins; husband of 21 years, Michael G. Coston, and their son, Mikal S. Coston; step-daughter, Tiffany Coston Howard, and her children, Desorrae and her husband Martin Webb, Tiffany Redden, Joseph A. Redden Jr,; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death her son, Barry A. Redden.
A memorial will be held on October 30, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 116 6th St., Van Vleck, Texas. Sign in front will say 87 Ave F.