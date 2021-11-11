Betty Chaney, 84, of Anderson, passed away on November 8, 2021. A Service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2.p.m, at Hillier of Bryan, with a graveside service to follow.
She was born on December 26, 1936, to her parents W.L. and Hellon Churchwell, in Grimes County, Texas. She was the oldest of five children and adapted her nurturing ways from caring for all her siblings.
At the age of 15 years old she decided to give her life to Christ, she and her friend, Marvinee Kolbackinski, were baptized in Gibbons Creeks in Grimes County, Texas.
She will always be remembered for her caring, nurturing, and gentle demeanor. She was always friendly and never had a negative thing to say. She enjoyed gathering at family reunions and visiting with her extended family. She lived a life of adventure. She was always embracing the change and eager to explore. She loved taking her trips to the casino!
Betty leaves behind to cherish her loving memory to her daughter Cheryl Langford; her son Steve Chaney and his wife Beverly; her adopted-in-love daughter Giesela Ochia; her granddaughters, Pearson and her husband Emiliano Tirado, and Courtney Langford; her grandsons Payne Chaney, and Bradley Langford and his wife Bekah; her great grandsons Barret Langford, Zanee Cate; her great granddaughter Bailey Tirado; her siblings W.L. Churchwell Jr., Johny Churchwell, Diane Byers, and Chuck Churchwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was happily reunited with her parents, W.L. Churchwell and Hellon; her nephew Darin; her sister’s husband Dave; her great grandson Ryker; her granddaughter Parke Chaney; and many of her aunts and uncles.
Pall Bearers will be Bradley Langford, Emiliano Tirado, Payne Chaney, Richard Osborne, Dane Byers, and Dave Byers.