Lana Ramsey

Lana Denise Reed Ramsey, 70, of Blessing moved to her heavenly home on March 25, 2022. She was born January 12, 1952, in Bay City, Texas to the late Floyd G. Reed and Nola Menking Reed.
Lana was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived out her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and was a talented bookkeeper for many years with Texas Baptist Encampment and then with the Markham and Blessing water districts. She enjoyed her family and her pets.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Ray Ramsey; daughters Rachel Rush (Louis) and Lisa Sexton (Kenny); brothers Wendell Reed (Lisa) and Randall Reed; grandchildren Caleb Rush (Sissy), Joshua Rush, Hannah Rush, Tanner Sexton, Taylor Sexton and Timothy Sexton and great grandchildren Kynzlie Rush, Brynlie Rush and Stone Rush.
Visitation for family will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Palacios. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Rev. Louis Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Rush, Joshua Rush, Tanner Sexton, Timothy Sexton, Darrell Machacek and Ricky Lewis.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church to further mission work.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church to further mission work.