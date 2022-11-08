Stephen “Esteban” Martinez 73, of Houston, TX passed away November 3, 2022. He was born August 3, 1949 in Bay City, TX to the late Eusebio R. Martinez and Guadalupe Perez Martinez.
Stephen was educated in the Bay City Independent School District graduating Bay City High School in 1968, then obtaining an Associate’s Degree in drafting from Wharton County Junior College.
He was a quiet, laid-back person who lived a simple life, devoting himself to his family and work. Stephen possessed a sense of humor that kept us all entertained. He will be sorely missed but carried in our hearts.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Fausta, Guadalupe, Sylvester, Norberto, Pedro, Raymond, Domingo, Joe, Florence Martinez Torres and Teresa R. Martinez. He is survived by his son Esteban Martinez; sisters Gudelia Mendiola and husband Pedro, Mary Alvarez, Esther J. Martinez, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The Rosary will take place 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. with Fr. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are David A. Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, Dominick Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Steven R. Martinez and Stephen A. Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Martinez, Raymond Martinez, David Alvarez and Faustino M. Torres.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.