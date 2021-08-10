Adam S. Dickerson
July 13, 1983 - August 5, 2021
Adam S. Dickerson, 38 of Bay City, Texas was born in Houston, Texas on July 13, 1983, to Richard Dickerson and Denise Todish, and he was called home to the Lord on August 5, 2021. Adam was a 2002 graduate from Van Vleck High School. He loved playing baseball and football throughout his youth and was proud to have been named the team baseball MVP his senior year. He loved to fish and was a loyal Houston Astros fan. He took great pride in the thirteen years that he spent working as a terminal operator at Enterprise Products, where he created many lasting memories and friendships along the way.
Anyone who knew Adam, knew that he was a very loving and devoted son, brother, father and friend, and his world revolved entirely around his kids, Seth and Lexi. Adam worked tirelessly to be able to provide for his kids with all that they could ever want or need in life, and he genuinely cherished every moment that he spent with them. His most proud achievement in life, by far was being their dad.
Adam was a loving and compassionate person who loved life and lived life, and will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile, kind blue eyes, deep belly laughs, gentle spirit, unconditional love, selfless servant’s heart and for giving the world’s most amazing hugs. God truly broke the mold when He created Adam, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Adam was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell A. Todish, Sr. and Lois Jean Todish, and his paternal grandparents, C.R. Dickerson and Kathryne Dickerson. He is survived by his son, Seth Adam Dickerson, daughter, Lexiana “Lexi” Dickerson, Father Richard Dickerson, mother and step-father, Denise Todish and Sammy Thigpen, Jr., brother and fiancé’ Michael Dickerson and Danita Legendre, sister, Robin Dickerson, step-brothers, Sam Thigpen, III and wife Montana, and James Thigpen, and his loving fur baby, Dexter Dickerson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, and every single staff member at The Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital who had any part in providing care to our beloved Adam.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Needville Harvest Park Pavilion, located at 3001 Violet St. in Sneedville.
Services have been entrusted to Adam’s Uncle, Russell Todish of Ganado and Slavik Funeral Homes, 209 N. Allen Street, Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.