Lillian Ann Parker Underwood
June 27, 1923 - July 18, 2020
Lillian Ann Parker Underwood, 97, of Frisco, TX, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Stonefield Assisted Living with her son by her side.
Lillian was born on June 27, 1923 in Houston, TX to the late Robert H. 'Captain Bob' Parker and Bertha Parker. She was a longtime member of the local ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before moving to Frisco, TX in 2010 to be closer to her grandkids whom she loved dearly. Lillian moved to Bay City, TX in the early 1950's to work at the family business, Parker Brothers Inc., where she worked until her retirement in 1986.
Lillian is survived by her son, John L. Underwood Jr. of Frisco, TX; grandsons, Hayden Parker Underwood and Cade Ryan Underwood of Frisco, TX; sister-in-law, Mary Parker, and nephew Chris Parker both of Cypress, TX. She is also survived by her special friends, Dr. Joe and Rose Cannon of Kerrville, TX.
She was preceded death by her loving husband of 39 years, John L. Underwood Sr,; her father, Robert H. 'Captain Bob' Parker; mother, Bertha Parker; sister, Joyce Elaine Parker and her life partner Jerry Poe; brother, Robert "Bob" H. Parker Jr.; nephew, RH "Tripp" Parker; and niece, Robin Parker.
The family would like to recognize all of Lillian's care givers over the years but a special thank you to long time caregiver, Debbie Regan, all the wonderful caregivers at Stonefiled Assisted Living, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers are Paul Sliva, Hayden Underwood, Cade Underwood, and brothers from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
